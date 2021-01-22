Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.