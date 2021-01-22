Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Lifted to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CZMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of CZMWY traded up $22.25 on Friday, reaching $161.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $161.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.