Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F)’s (AFX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €111.29 ($130.92).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €131.00 ($154.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a one year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a one year high of €123.90 ($145.76). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.76.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.