Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €140.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €111.29 ($130.92).

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €131.00 ($154.12) on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a one year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a one year high of €123.90 ($145.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €110.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 95.76.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

