Carl C. Icahn Sells 109,084 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 109,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tenneco by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,802 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.