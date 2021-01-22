CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 8.3%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.41 and last traded at $87.66. Approximately 1,993,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 824,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

