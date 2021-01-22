CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.71

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.71 and last traded at $97.13, with a volume of 4529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.33.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.56 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in CareDx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CareDx by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CareDx by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

