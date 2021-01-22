Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 3%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 111,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 152,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc focuses on the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company is also developing various therapies for heart diseases, including acute myocarditis and other causes of heart failure. Its lead product is CardiolRx, a pharmaceutically-produced CBD formulation.

