Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $401.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $637,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

