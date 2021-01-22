Carbon Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Carbon has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $251,726.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded up 85.3% against the US dollar. One Carbon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00052626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00127041 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00290449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00071495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00072962 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

