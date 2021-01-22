Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 550,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 528,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $29,773.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,436 shares in the company, valued at $649,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,135 shares of company stock worth $842,800. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 334,015 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

