Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.98.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$2.95.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$660,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

