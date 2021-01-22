Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $14.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.54. 6,245,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,632. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

