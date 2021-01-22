Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 28,532 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

