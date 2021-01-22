Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,891.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,766.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,626.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.