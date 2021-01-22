Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.33. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.