Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,678 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

