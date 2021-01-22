Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Up 74.9%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) rose 74.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 8,475,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 1,473,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.79.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 69.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

