Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post $3.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $15.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,198,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,351,000 after buying an additional 1,312,993 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,805,000 after buying an additional 1,649,976 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,435,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 2,910,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,462,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 182,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

