Canaccord Genuity Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $670.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $630.00 to $670.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $579.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.16 and its 200 day moving average is $503.32. The company has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

