Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $51.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after purchasing an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after buying an additional 222,515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,334,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,550,000 after buying an additional 166,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,333,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

