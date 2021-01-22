Camp Peter Van Sells 1,892 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $719.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 141.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $745.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

