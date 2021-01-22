Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Price Down 7%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 850,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 412,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLXT shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $281.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Calyxt by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 616,827 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

