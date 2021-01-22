Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 7.1%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. 140,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 114,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 81,660 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

