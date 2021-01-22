Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Callaway Golf traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 3658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

ELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 185.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 425,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,465,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

