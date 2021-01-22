Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $364.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $365.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

