Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 260.20 ($3.40). 88,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 412,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.70 ($3.38).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.95.

Calisen plc (CLSN.L) Company Profile (LON:CLSN)

Calisen plc owns and manages energy infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business units, Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital business unit procures, owns, and manages a portfolio of electricity and gas meters, primarily smart meters on behalf of energy retailers.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Calisen plc (CLSN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calisen plc (CLSN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.