Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Caleres has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $633.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 252.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Caleres by 187.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Caleres by 25.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

