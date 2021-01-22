CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

