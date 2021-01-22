Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,504 shares of company stock worth $5,969,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.