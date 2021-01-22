CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

