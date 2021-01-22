Cadinha & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 45,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,731,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $69.13. 236,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

