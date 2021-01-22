Cadinha & Co. LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,002,205. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.