Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 14,413 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

