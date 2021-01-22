Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44,649 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.88. 51,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,584. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

