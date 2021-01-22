Cadinha & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.28. 11,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.57. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

