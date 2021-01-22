Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.79.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 32.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 19.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 170,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

