Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cabot were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 23.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

CBT opened at $47.08 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.