C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.95 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

