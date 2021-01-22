Busey Wealth Management Sells 401 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

Shares of PPG opened at $143.53 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.