Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

