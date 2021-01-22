Busey Wealth Management Invests $218,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Wedbush upped their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.61, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.52 and its 200 day moving average is $175.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

