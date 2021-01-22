Busey Wealth Management Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,425 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.