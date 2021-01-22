Busey Wealth Management Has $276,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.76 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

