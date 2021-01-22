Busey Wealth Management Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.31 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

