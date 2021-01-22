Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $279.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.96.

BURL stock opened at $253.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $271.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.44.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

