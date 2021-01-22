Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $642.31

Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $642.31 and traded as low as $638.46. Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) shares last traded at $656.00, with a volume of 317,120 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUR. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,074 ($14.03).

The company has a current ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 699.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 644.03.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

