Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bunzl from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $34.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

