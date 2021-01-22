Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,177.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3,173.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,658.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.