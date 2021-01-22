BTIG Research Raises Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target to $49.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 125,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $4,853,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,468.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,606 shares of company stock worth $39,654,941.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 1,872.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 222.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medallia by 138.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 32,861 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 54,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

